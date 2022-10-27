Fresh Coast Beauty shares Halloween makeup tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re four days out from Halloween. Are you still scrambling to perfect your costume?

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shared Halloween makeup tips with the TV6 Morning News on Thursday.

The best part about these trending looks? You don’t even need any specialty makeup.

Check out this mermaid makeup look.

Non-traditional items, like fish net, can be used to add texture to makeup.

For this Pennywise the Clown look, all you need is white and black eyeshadow, black cosmetic-grade face paint or liquid eyeliner, and red liquid lipstick.

Make sure not to use craft paints when painting your face.

When doing Halloween makeup, make sure not to use acrylic paint or craft-grade glitter.

You can watch Fresh Coast Beauty make over the TV6 Morning News team on Halloween morning.

