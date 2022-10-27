Fresh Coast Beauty shares Halloween makeup tips

No specialty products necessary
Jess of Fresh Coast Beauty gives Tia a mermaid makeover.
Jess of Fresh Coast Beauty gives Tia a mermaid makeover.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re four days out from Halloween. Are you still scrambling to perfect your costume?

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shared Halloween makeup tips with the TV6 Morning News on Thursday.

The best part about these trending looks? You don’t even need any specialty makeup.

Check out this mermaid makeup look.

Non-traditional items, like fish net, can be used to add texture to makeup.

For this Pennywise the Clown look, all you need is white and black eyeshadow, black cosmetic-grade face paint or liquid eyeliner, and red liquid lipstick.

Make sure not to use craft paints when painting your face.

When doing Halloween makeup, make sure not to use acrylic paint or craft-grade glitter.

You can watch Fresh Coast Beauty make over the TV6 Morning News team on Halloween morning.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula...
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
GINCC announces Business and Community Award Winners
warmer
After a chilly morning the warming trend takes hold
Teacher pay
Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers