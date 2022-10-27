Forsyth Township receives $4K tree-planting grant

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 31 Michigan communities will share $105,000 in grant funding to complete 33 tree-planting projects around the state.

Through a program sponsored by the DTE Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit tree organization ReLeaf Michigan, Forsyth Township will receive $4,000 in funding to plant trees in parks and other public places.

“The DTE Foundation looks forward to seeing how our grants and support come to fruition in our communities through these newly planted trees,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “We’re dedicated to protecting, preserving and expanding our state’s natural resources, and our partners like the DNR and ReLeaf Michigan are integral in this mission.”

The DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program helps municipalities and other organizations promote and manage trees and forests by providing education, financial and technical assistance.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.