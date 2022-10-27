Bellin Health will host first-ever trunk-or-treat event in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bellin Health in Iron Mountain will host a trunk-or-treat event for the first time. Staff at the Bellin Clinic said they are looking to get more involved in the community.

There will be a coloring contest, candy and a flu vaccine clinic for those interested.

“We like to encourage a lot of family events in the area. We are also having a flu clinic on the same day. If anyone wants to get their flu shot, just give the clinic a call or they can schedule on their MyBellin app,” said Libby Zimmerman, Bellin Health Nursing Team facilitator.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. Candy and trunk floats from local businesses and first responders will greet children.

