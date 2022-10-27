Bellin Health will host first-ever trunk-or-treat event in Iron Mountain

Staff at the Bellin Clinic said they are looking to get more involved in the community.
Some of the swag items available for giveaway
Some of the swag items available for giveaway
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bellin Health in Iron Mountain will host a trunk-or-treat event for the first time. Staff at the Bellin Clinic said they are looking to get more involved in the community.

There will be a coloring contest, candy and a flu vaccine clinic for those interested.

“We like to encourage a lot of family events in the area. We are also having a flu clinic on the same day. If anyone wants to get their flu shot, just give the clinic a call or they can schedule on their MyBellin app,” said Libby Zimmerman, Bellin Health Nursing Team facilitator.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. Candy and trunk floats from local businesses and first responders will greet children.

