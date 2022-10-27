American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to perform at MTU’s Rozsa Center

The company will perform a wide variety of classic and modern dances, including the premiere of a never-before-seen ballet
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company is performing 2 shows this week at MTU's Rozsa...
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company is performing 2 shows this week at MTU's Rozsa Center, featuring the world premiere of a brand-new ballet.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company is holding a set of performances at Michigan Tech University this week.

Professional ballet dancers will take to the stage starting Thursday at MTU’s Rosza Center.

The ABT Studio Company prepares dancers between the ages of 16 and 21 for careers in its main company or other ballet companies across the globe.

“Our primary purpose is to prepare these young dancers, put the finishing polish on their technique, and provide them with a wide range of performance experience,” said Studio Company Director Sascha Radesky. “But we also commission a lot of newer works of choreography.”

Planning for the company to perform at the center started last year.

Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings says there is a demand for ballet performances in the area.

“We know that we have an audience that really appreciates and comes out for ballet,” said Jennings. “These are some of the most talented young dancers that our country has to offer, so the opportunity to bring them to Houghton is very special.”

Performances will showcase dances from classic to more modern styles.

Their first show this week will also be the world premiere of a brand-new dance.

“We’ll be premiering a new ballet that’s never been seen before,” continued Radesky. “So, we call it a world premiere. It was created just a couple of weeks ago by a fantastic choreographer named Gemma Bond, and it’s set to beautiful music by Domenico Scarlatti.”

Performances will be on Thursday and Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Elementary school students will get the chance to watch before anyone else at a condensed performance Thursday afternoon.

“We do kind of a sensory-friendly setting, so the lights won’t be all the way dark,” continued Jennings. “And if students have questions, they can whisper them to their teacher and not worry about disturbing folks around them.”

