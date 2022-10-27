After a chilly morning the warming trend takes hold
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High pressure has moved into the region and sticks around for a few days. Plan on dry conditions to persist through early next week as no big weather makers will move through. The jetstream will shift and bring warmer air. Above-normal temperatures are expected through early next week.
Today: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing
>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s east
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy with warm conditions
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 60s
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 60s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.