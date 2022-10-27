After a chilly morning the warming trend takes hold

High pressure has moved into the region and sticks around for a few days. Plan on dry conditions to persist through early next week as no big weather makers will move through. The jetstream will shift and bring warmer air. Above-normal temperatures are expected through early next week.

Today: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with warm conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s

