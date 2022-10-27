7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

By KYS Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Emergency personnel say seven people were injured when a train derailed at an amusement park in Missouri.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. Officials say the train crash happened around 6 p.m. and the train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

Silver Dollar City reported six guests and one amusement park employee were injured, and their injuries are minor to moderate.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety were called to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson,...
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson, Missouri.(ky3)

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Nichole Howard is called to the stand to testify in the trial of Jason Sadowski.
UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

Superior Health Foundation
Superior Health Foundation grants over $739,000 to UP nonprofits
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company is performing 2 shows this week at MTU's Rozsa...
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to perform at MTU’s Rozsa Center
Emily and Luke Doskey, who were raised in the U.P., are in the Top 50 in Michael Bublé and...
UP couple rank in Top 50 for Michael Bublé national dance competition
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City