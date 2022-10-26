Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly chapter in Hancock is looking to strengthen its firewood program.

Volunteers split, organize, and deliver firewood to elders to heat their homes year-round.

Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been actively volunteering on weekends.

“Our firewood program is for the elderly who qualify,” said LBFE Firewood Coordinator Debby Hart. “And to qualify, you have to be 60 years and older, live here year-round, can’t afford to buy firewood and don’t have family members to help you.”

According to the chapter’s Facebook page, it is the only chapter that provides this service within the organization.

The wood usually takes a year to a year and a half to season before it can be delivered.

Hart says they are looking for additional volunteers and firewood donations to help prepare for next year’s deliveries.

“Mostly volunteers help during the week to help deliver and also pick up wood donations whenever we have people calling and saying that they’ve just cut down a tree and would like to donate it to our program,” Hart said.

