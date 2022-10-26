Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from U.P Regional Blood Center

The UPRBC has several upcoming drives, starting with L’Anse, Hancock, and Houghton this week
The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center is holding several blood drives in the Copper Country area in the coming weeks, starting with the Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center (UPRBC) is hosting multiple blood drives in Baraga and Houghton counties this week.

“We want everyone who is feeling healthy and well to come out to the blood drives to donate,” said UPRBC Blood Collection Coordinator Rachel Washburn. “You can donate every 8 weeks and is a great way to do something good and make sure our community is safe and healthy.”

The center hosted its first drive Tuesday afternoon at the Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Another drive will be available Wednesday at UP Health System Portage (UPHSP) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A third will be on Friday at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Douglas Houghton Hall from 10 a.m until 3 p.m

Washburn hopes for a larger turnout of younger donors.

“It’s really important for the younger generations to get in the habit of donating,” Washburn said. “It’s something we’re trying to gain traction on by getting it more common for younger people to donate.”

According to Washburn, all blood donations collected by the Center stay in the U.P to assist its residents.

For more information on all upcoming UPRBC blood drives, check out their Facebook page here.

