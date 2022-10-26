Trunk-or-treat event to return to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson for 11th year

The hospital purchased more than 650 pieces of candy, including full-size candy bars. Staff said they expect more than 500 people to attend on Saturday
Image of trunk or treaters at Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson
Image of trunk or treaters at Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson(Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is on Monday, but many organizations are celebrating early with trunk-or-treat events for kids.

Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson will host its 11th annual trunk-or-treat event Saturday. The hospital purchased more than 650 pieces of candy, including full-size candy bars. Staff said they expect more than 500 people to attend.

The event will be drive-thru only again this year to provide flexibility for families.

“Imagine now a family of four, hopping into the vehicle, pulling up to the hospital, having to park and get out. It seems to be a little easier for the parents. The kids are contained in the car and they are safe,” said Joe Rizzo, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson Public Relations Director.

Rizzo said the most important part is the kids will still get their candy. The event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. Cars are asked to line up by the emergency entrance.

