Travel delays expected on Harlow Lake Road Thursday

Intermittent delays will occur at the bridge on Harlow Lake Road located 7 miles west of County...
Intermittent delays will occur at the bridge on Harlow Lake Road located 7 miles west of County Road 550 in Marquette Township on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect travel delays on Harlow Lake Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The intermittent delays will occur at the bridge located 7 miles west of County Road 550 in Marquette Township due to bridge maintenance.

The Marquette County Road Commission (”MCRC”) encourages motorists to avoid the area during the timeframe, if possible.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

Spotty, light rain and wintry mix showers before gradually clearing out Thursday.
Showers fizzling out to a sunnier autumn stretch
A pill collection box
Michigan State Police to collect prescription pills for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Salvation Army bell ringer
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
Gwinn VFW
Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof