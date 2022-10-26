Travel delays expected on Harlow Lake Road Thursday

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect travel delays on Harlow Lake Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The intermittent delays will occur at the bridge located 7 miles west of County Road 550 in Marquette Township due to bridge maintenance.

The Marquette County Road Commission (”MCRC”) encourages motorists to avoid the area during the timeframe, if possible.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.