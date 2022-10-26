Showers fizzling out to a sunnier autumn stretch

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A stiff northwesterly wind drives subfreezing air aloft over Upper Michigan Wednesday, generating widely scattered lake effect rain and snow showers before drier air prevails in the region towards Thursday morning.

A sunnier, drier stretch follows into the weekend with temperatures gradually rising above seasonal as a southwesterly jet stream develops over the weekend.

A Central Plains system brings isolated rain showers to the region early Monday-Halloween, but expecting an overall dry day especially into nightfall -- a stronger system looks to bring widespread showers, gale-force winds later next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers; showers gradually tapering off west to east towards Thursday morning; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 40s (colder interior west, warmer east)

Thursday: Isolated rain and rain/snow showers early then gradually clearing in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal with southwest through southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower northwest; mild and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Monday, Halloween: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early then drying out in the evening; mild

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 60

