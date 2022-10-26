Showers fizzling out to a sunnier autumn stretch

Spotty, light rain and wintry mix showers before gradually clearing out Thursday.
Spotty, light rain and wintry mix showers before gradually clearing out Thursday.
Spotty, light rain and wintry mix showers before gradually clearing out Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A stiff northwesterly wind drives subfreezing air aloft over Upper Michigan Wednesday, generating widely scattered lake effect rain and snow showers before drier air prevails in the region towards Thursday morning.

A sunnier, drier stretch follows into the weekend with temperatures gradually rising above seasonal as a southwesterly jet stream develops over the weekend.

A Central Plains system brings isolated rain showers to the region early Monday-Halloween, but expecting an overall dry day especially into nightfall -- a stronger system looks to bring widespread showers, gale-force winds later next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers; showers gradually tapering off west to east towards Thursday morning; northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 40s (colder interior west, warmer east)

Thursday: Isolated rain and rain/snow showers early then gradually clearing in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonal with southwest through southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower northwest; mild and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Monday, Halloween: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early then drying out in the evening; mild

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

drying out
A cooler day then a gradual warm up
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 10/25/2022
Rain continues east, isolated rain/snow mix west before drier, cooler fall weather prevails...
Showery surge diminishing into cooler but sunnier autumn weather midweek
showers
Front brings showers and cooler air