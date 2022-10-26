Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Salvation Army bell ringer
Salvation Army bell ringer(WRDW)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is just around the corner, which means the Salvation Army’s red kettles are back.

Every year, the Salvation Army collects change outside of businesses to raise money for people in need. The money brought in during the holiday season helps keep operations going all year. This year, the Salvation Army needs bell ringers to man the kettles.

The charity says bell ringers have a good time.

“Bell ringing is fun,” said Cari Detmers, Salvation Army director of development. “It is just one of those iconic things that families or individuals can do at Christmastime to help serve their community. It’s simple, it’s Christmassy – you have bells that are ringing – and people welcome friendly faces at the kettles.”

To register to be a bell ringer, click here.

For Christmas toy assistance, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

A pill collection box
Michigan State Police to collect prescription pills for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Gwinn VFW
Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof
drying out
A cooler day then a gradual warm up
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township