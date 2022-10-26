Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is just around the corner, which means the Salvation Army’s red kettles are back.

Every year, the Salvation Army collects change outside of businesses to raise money for people in need. The money brought in during the holiday season helps keep operations going all year. This year, the Salvation Army needs bell ringers to man the kettles.

The charity says bell ringers have a good time.

“Bell ringing is fun,” said Cari Detmers, Salvation Army director of development. “It is just one of those iconic things that families or individuals can do at Christmastime to help serve their community. It’s simple, it’s Christmassy – you have bells that are ringing – and people welcome friendly faces at the kettles.”

To register to be a bell ringer, click here.

For Christmas toy assistance, click here.

