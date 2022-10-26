Put together a Halloween costume with $20 or less at The Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is five days away and if you don’t have a costume yet, there are a few options to consider.

1) Re-use a costume from previous years

2) Spend money on a one-time use, store-bought costume or

3) Get creative and search your local thrift stores to put together a costume for much less.

With the third option you’re still spending money, but when you shop at The Salvation Army, that money will go back into the community.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon shows off her $6 costume while the Salvation Army of Marquette’s Director of Development Cari Detmers talks about the organization’s community support.

A homemade costume may be a cheaper alternative to a premade, store-bought costume.

Trudgeon challenges you to head to your local Salvation Army with an open mind and $20 to see what you can come up with.

Shopping at the Salvation Army allows the money to go back into the community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.