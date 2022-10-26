Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year now, the Ore Dock in Marquette will be lit up for the holidays.

Travel Marquette is partnering with Fresh Coast Light Lab to light up the Ore Dock. Starting on Thanksgiving Eve from 6-9 p.m., colorful holiday-themed images will be projected onto the Ore Dock. The CEO of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said there is a lot of planning that goes into making this happen.

“What we are aiming for and hoping we’ll be able to accomplish this year is just elevating the level of projection art and having local talent taking the reins,” Estler said.

Light show demonstrations will begin in early November.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.