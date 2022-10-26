NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year

Free candy courtesy of NMU student organizations
'Trunk or Treat' at NMU
'Trunk or Treat' at NMU(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy.

Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event.

The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.

Students have an opportunity to give back to the community and help the local kids enjoy Halloween.

There will also be an opportunity to donate to the NMU Food Pantry. Only non-perishable food items will be accepted.

The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event will be on October 29 starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m.

The event takes place at NMU Lot 58, which is the parking lot across from the YMCA off of Pine Street.

