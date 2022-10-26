NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year
Free candy courtesy of NMU student organizations
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy.
Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event.
The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
There will also be an opportunity to donate to the NMU Food Pantry. Only non-perishable food items will be accepted.
The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event will be on October 29 starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m.
The event takes place at NMU Lot 58, which is the parking lot across from the YMCA off of Pine Street.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.