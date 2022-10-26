NMU’s clinical science program hosts first Open Lab Day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Healthcare facilities across the state continue to face staffing shortages.

Northern Michigan University’s Clinical Science Department is trying to change that. On Tuesday, it hosted its very first open lab day.

“Open lab day was a way for us to help out hospital affiliates that are very short-handed. We are really just trying to get high school students excited about some of these potential health programs to become health professionals to help out our hospitals,” said NMU Clinical Science Associate Dean Shaun Thunell.

U.P. high school students of all grades came to get hands-on experience from NMU educators and students in the program.

“One we have a lot of our students that are in our programs volunteering their time today and they’re in our labs to show them how these hands-on professions, how these students learn here in a hands-on lab space,” said NMU Clinical Science Associate Dean Shaun Thunell.

One of the students helping out for the day was NMU senior Kaleb Elkins, who plans to attend medical school and become a sports orthopedic surgeon. Elkins spent the day showing students what a surgery tech does as well as explaining the benefits of the career path.

“You get a lot of access into the surgery field that someone may want but not have to do the 16 years of school to be a surgeon,” said Elkins. “Or if you don’t want to be a nurse this is a good way to be in the hospital and be around patients and see all this terrific stuff that we are doing helping people and improving people’s life.”

Organizers said they hope to continue hosting this event every year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.