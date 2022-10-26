MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability.

The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.

“I’ve seen a need for housing across the board with the rising cost of rent, but I sure have seen the resilience in communities coming together and working to develop strategies to address them,” said MSHDA Equity and Inclusion Officer Tiffany King.

King also said the MSHDA has a number of programs currently underway to address the housing need, like rehabbing existing properties.

