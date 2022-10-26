MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference

Group picture
Group picture(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability.

The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.

“I’ve seen a need for housing across the board with the rising cost of rent, but I sure have seen the resilience in communities coming together and working to develop strategies to address them,” said MSHDA Equity and Inclusion Officer Tiffany King.

King also said the MSHDA has a number of programs currently underway to address the housing need, like rehabbing existing properties.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Latest News

Connect Marquette will be starting conversations about mental health and diversity in the...
Connect Marquette to hold annual professional development conference
NMU’s clinical science program had its first-ever open lab day event
NMU’s clinical science program hosts first annual Open Lab Day event
The Iron Kings will wear custom pink uniforms and the Ice Hawks will wear custom black uniforms.
Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer
NMU student Kaleb Elkins talking to high school students
NMU’s clinical science program hosts first Open Lab Day event