Michigan Tech students prepare Quincy Mine for annual haunted tours

Theatre and sound students are working to turn the mine into a frightening experience for three nights this week.
Michigan Tech University theatre and sound students are working in collaboration with the Quincy Mine for their annual haunted tours this weekend.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine in Hancock is being prepared for its annual Haunted Mine Tours later this week.

Participants start at the mine’s gift shop and ride down the mine’s tram to the mine shaft for a haunting experience.

“It is supposed to be scary, but mostly entering,” said MTU Senior and setup manager Bobbie Desgrange.

The event is done in collaboration with Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Visual and Performing Arts Department.

Theatre and sound students are using a variety of visual and audio scares for the experience. They are using what they’ve learned in their classes to earn credit toward their majors.

“We have a couple of volunteers of people who do theatre or sound for fun,” said MTU Senior and setup manager Maddy Wentela. “But for the most part, these are students who are in the degree program either in a technical or design aspect. So, we have a combination of people who are building, managing, designing sound, designing lights, and things like that.”

The mine is also being decked out with a variety of different equipment including over a mile’s worth of sound cables and microphones.

Wentela and Desgrange are part of a team of senior student managers who are overseeing the setup and the student’s contributions.

“We do meet with students throughout this entire process to make sure that their ideas are coming to fruition,” continued Desgrange.

The students are eager for visitors to see the work they’ve put into the project.

“I’m excited,” said Wentela, “Especially personally because this was the first project, I ever did my first year when I was a theatre student back in 2019. It feels like it’s come full circle, so I’m really excited for people to come check this out and see what we have to offer.”

The haunted tours begin this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and runs until Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Quincy Mine Gift Shop or the mine’s official website here.

