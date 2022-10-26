Michigan State Police to collect prescription pills for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

A pill collection box
A pill collection box(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police (MSP) will be collecting unused medication this weekend for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

MSP is encouraging people to drop off the prescription medications they are not using in collection boxes. Those boxes will be located at all MSP posts.

The MSP says getting prescription medication out of your home helps prevent opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses. Pills cannot be thrown away in the trash because they cause environmental hazards.

MSP is only collecting pills that are not in their original containers. The department has tips for getting rid of liquid medicine as well.

“The best way to dispose of a liquid is to dump it into used coffee grounds and then dispose of it,” said Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police 8th District Public Information officer. “Or into kitty litter. That will neutralize the effects of the drug, then you can throw that out.”

MSP always accepts pills, but will officially celebrate National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

