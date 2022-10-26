Marquette County realtors coming together to benefit TV6 Canathon

Learn about the inaugural Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff
Upper Michigan Today previews the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff on episode 148.
Upper Michigan Today previews the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff on episode 148.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon is happening Thursday evening in Marquette.

The event is called the “Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.” Marquette County realtors are competing to see who has the best chili, stew, chowder or soup. Three of the organizers appeared on Upper Michigan Today to explain the event.

Competing real estate agencies come together for a common goal: raise money/food for the TV6 Canathon.

It’s happening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company at 128 W. Washington St.

Entry only costs one canned or non-perishable food item. A bag of food gets you two drink tickets. Tasting cups are $1 each.

One can or non-perishable food item gets you entry into the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.

“People in the public feel like their agents are working against each other, and we’re all really good friends,” said Stephanie Jones, Select Realty. “And we wanted to show that we actually all work together much more than we work against each other.”

The judges’ choices will be announced after 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Eat soup, drink drinks, and hang out with your family at the Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff on Thursday, October 27.

The 41st TV6 Canathon officially begins Nov. 7.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

