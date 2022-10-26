‘It’s a safe place’: New youth mentoring program to begin in Delta County

Youth Empowering Services logo.
Youth Empowering Services logo.(Youth Empowering Services)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County students will soon see a new mentoring program called Y.E.S.

“It’s a safe place in the school, a safe place for the child, a safe place for the volunteer. It’s also a consistent program that the kids can look forward to each week,” said Tiffany Hewitt, the executive director of Y.E.S.

Y.E.S. stands for Youth Empowering Services. Formerly, Big Brother Big Sisters, this new program is just in Delta County, but Hewitt says it has potential to grow.

“We do hope to expand to the other counties, for certain the ones that we were in before which were Dickinson, Marinette and Menominee. We hope to expand even more if other areas like the program,” said Hewitt.

Y.E.S. was launched on Sept. 1 and mentoring services will begin next week. The hope is this program will give students a safe space with someone they can trust.

“The kids who tend not to have an outlet, someone to talk to, we’re going to give them that outlet at schools,” said Patrick Bradshaw, the program director of Y.E.S.

All mentoring will happen in the schools. Right now, it’s only for kindergartners through fifth grade.

“Imagine changing someone’s life by spending an hour a week with a kid, just getting to know them. That’s what we’re asking for. It’s nothing more complicated than sitting down and having a meal with a kid or playing a game with a kid,” said Bradshaw.

This program is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Delta County. To help raise money, Y.E.S. is hosting two fundraisers: the Hunters Raffle and a Night to Evolve.

To learn more about how you can support Y.E.S., click here. You can also follow Y.E.S. on Facebook.

