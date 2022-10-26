Iron River receives water-related state grant money

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds.

This is to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to drive economic growth and vibrancy. Iron River is one of those communities.

“This project will benefit the entire low and moderate-income area by greatly improving the city’s water distribution system by increasing and assuring healthy, safe and secure potable drinking water to the residents of the city of Iron River,” said Iron River City Manager Rachel Andreski.

Andreski continued, “The MEDC provided the city with a much-needed grant in the [amount] of $1,363,800 which will allow the city to make these improvements without having to raise the city’s customer rates. The city of Iron River is a low to moderate-income community and cannot afford another rate increase to make these improvements on their own.”

“Quality, reliable water infrastructure is vital to the health of our residents and critical to the economic success of our communities,” said Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer added, “Today’s nine projects totaling $15 million in infrastructure upgrades will support good-paying jobs, protect access to safe drinking water for residents, and lower costs for households and small businesses. When we work together on the fundamentals, including water infrastructure, we create a solid foundation for economic growth. I will work with anyone to ensure every Michigander has the resources they need to thrive and every community has the infrastructure to support job-creating projects.”

The CDBG Water-Related Infrastructure program assists low and moderate-income communities in making improvements or upgrades to their existing water, sewer and wastewater public infrastructure systems. Grants are awarded to eligible communities on a competitive basis and can be used to improve or replace water lines, water mains, related facilities, sanitary lines, storm sewer lines and related facilities.

The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) also approved up to $450,000 in CDBG funds to provide administrative services to assist the communities with the compliance and administrative requirements of the awards.

“Thriving communities and talent attraction are vital to our overall economic development strategy. Water is essential and we are fortunate to be near 20 percent of the world’s freshwater. It’s vital that we make investments in our infrastructure to support that growth and ensure a bright future for all Michiganders,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. “From Clare to Dowagiac, to Hillsdale to Iron River, these grants will allow communities throughout our state to make the improvements needed to remain vibrant and attractive places, driving long-term health and economic opportunity for Michiganders.”

