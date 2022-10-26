Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter.

The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.

VFW Post 5670 Quartermaster Brian Parsons said he’s grateful for all the help.

“The Gwinn community has really stepped up and supported us including the surrounding areas from Ishpeming, Marquette and Negaunee. We’ve got to keep going because it’s not done yet,” Parsons said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the VFW at 54 N. Mitchell St. in Gwinn or donate at Gwinn’s Honor Credit Union.

