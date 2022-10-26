Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof

Gwinn VFW
Gwinn VFW(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter.

The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.

VFW Post 5670 Quartermaster Brian Parsons said he’s grateful for all the help.

“The Gwinn community has really stepped up and supported us including the surrounding areas from Ishpeming, Marquette and Negaunee. We’ve got to keep going because it’s not done yet,” Parsons said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the VFW at 54 N. Mitchell St. in Gwinn or donate at Gwinn’s Honor Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

drying out
A cooler day then a gradual warm up
Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon...
Whitmer, Dixon face off in final gubernatorial debate
The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brother's Friends of the Elderly is looking for...
Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program