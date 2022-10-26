Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.

The vehicle then went off of the road and hit a large tree. The driver could not escape on his own and had to be extricated.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were Humboldt Township Fire, Ely First Responders, UPHS EMS, Michigan State Police, and Rescue 131.

