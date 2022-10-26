Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township

(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.

The vehicle then went off of the road and hit a large tree. The driver could not escape on his own and had to be extricated.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were Humboldt Township Fire, Ely First Responders, UPHS EMS, Michigan State Police, and Rescue 131.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
UPDATE: Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

Latest News

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon (R) face off in second debate
The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brother's Friends of the Elderly is looking for...
Volunteers and donations needed for Little Brothers firewood program
Michigan Tech University theatre and sound students are working in collaboration with the...
Michigan Tech students prepare Quincy Mine for annual haunted tours
The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center is holding several blood drives in the Copper Country...
Upcoming blood drives in the Copper Country from UP Regional Blood Center