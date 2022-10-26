Drive-thru clinic set up at Marquette County Transit Authority

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 were available at the Marquette County Transit Authority Wednesday afternoon.

With the flu season getting underway, the Marquette County Health Department Community Health Director (MCHD), Brianna Mileski said pop-up clinics like the one at Marq-Tran are vital to make sure people are up to date on both flu and COVID-19 shots.

“Right now, we are right at the beginning of a flu season,” Mileski said. “You can get flu and COVID, so it’s important to remember that the flu exists. We’ve had lighter years the past couple of years with the pandemic, but getting your flu shot is very important.”

Mileski said the location of Marq-Tran provides many benefits for a pop-up clinic like this one.

“Especially during COVID, we thought this was a good way to have people be able to social distance in their vehicles,” Mileski said. “It’s also a wonderful way for elderly people or disabled people to also be able to come and get their shots here.”

Mileski said employees from the MCHD and Marquette Township Fire Department helped make the process run smoothly. If you didn’t make it to the clinic on Wednesday, Mileski has some advice on what you can do to be properly protected for the season.

“You can get your flu shot or your COVID booster at your primary care physician,” Mileski said. “We have pharmacies that carry it as well, so there are other opportunities in the community too.”

Mileski said there are no plans for another drive-thru clinic like this one in the near future, but if the Health Department schedules any more clinics, the information will be posted on their website and Facebook page.

