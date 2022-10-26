Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer

By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness.

This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.

The proceeds will be split between the Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet and the Iron County Cancer Unit. Both teams will wear custom jerseys donated by the Iron Bandogs.

The idea came from 14-year-old Seth Greenleaf during a car ride home, talking about pink hockey tape.

“We kept talking in the car on the ride back and now it is here,” Greenleaf said.

Greenleaf’s father, Shawn was in the car and is also an assistant coach on the team.

“To be able to, at that age, think beyond yourself is and think of others was just amazing. He presented it to his coaches, our hockey board and then we got Iron River on board. We are so excited to be doing the event,” said Shawn Greenleaf, Seth’s father.

As of Tuesday, more than $2,000 in sponsorship money has been raised. The event is Saturday at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain. Puck drops at 6 p.m. CT.

