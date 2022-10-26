A cooler day then a gradual warm up

A cold front is slowly moving east of the Great Lakes. This will keep widespread rain showers for the Lower Peninsula. Clouds will slowly decrease during the day as high pressure moves in. The pattern remains dry through Halloween. A shift in the jetstream will bring southwest flow and warmer air. Therefore we will have temperatures reach about 10-15 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend.

Today: Morning showers far east. Otherwise, clouds slowly decrease and cooler

>Highs: Low 40s west, low to near mid 40s east

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.