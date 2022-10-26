1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County

Finally weighing in at 1,536 pounds, it now takes a forklift to move the giant pumpkin.
Photo of the giant pumpkin, squash and a watermelon
Photo of the giant pumpkin, squash and a watermelon(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition.

“After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.

The pumpkin started growing in March. It took 1,400 gallons of water to grow it and would grow between 30 to 40 pounds a day. Finally weighing in at 1,536 pounds, it now takes a forklift to move it.

“A lot of people stop by. Most people ask if it is real. I tell them to try and lift it, you’ll see if it’s real or not,” Trevarthen said.

In the competition, the large pumpkin placed second. First place weighed in at over 2,000 pounds. The 70-pound squash and 115-pound watermelon that accompany it both came in first. Trevarthen’s daughter will carve the pumpkin for Halloween.

“You’ll have to use a power saw; a handsaw is not big enough. No knife is big enough,” Trevarthen said.

The 1,536-pound pumpkin will be at the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority’s “Pumpkin Walk” event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Saturday. On Monday, it will be on Turner Road in Kingsford where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters are expected to come by and see what’s carved.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

