West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky.

The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.

Organizers say the event will show off what the Y is all about.

“Coming to this event is a good opportunity to see what the Y is about,” said Grace Brindle, Marquette County YMCA marketing director. “We are not only a gym facility or sometimes a program facility. We offer a lot of different opportunities to the community. We work really hard at giving back to the community and supporting the community in different ways.”

Halloween at the Y will be at the West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon.

