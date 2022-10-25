Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m. about a reckless driver northbound on US-2 near the intersection with County Road 424. After getting video of the incident from the person who reported the driver, authorities determined the suspect vehicle’s registered owner had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Wisconsin.

At 5:17 p.m., Iron County deputies saw the vehicle in Crystal Falls and tried to pull the driver over. Investigators say the driver refused all law enforcement commands and quickly drove away. The suspect was pursued into Dickinson County where the chase ended near the North Junction.

The driver was taken into custody, uninjured, and transported to the Iron County Correctional Facility. Their name and information about their original warrant have not been released. The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the complaint.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, Crystal Falls Police and Kingsford Public Safety were also involved in the pursuit.

Iron County Central Dispatch, Dickinson County Dispatch and Integrity Care EMS assisted law enforcement.

