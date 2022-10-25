VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. (Source: KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - This week, a South Dakota homeowner captured an endearing moment on their Ring security camera.

KSFY shared the video that shows a UPS driver joining in on a basketball game with a few kids while making a delivery.

The group was in a Dell Rapids neighborhood on their driveway when the driver stopped at the house to deliver a package.

The basketball could be seen in the video starting to roll into the street when the driver was returning to his vehicle.

He stopped the ball, and the kids encouraged him to attempt a shot near his truck.

The delivery driver ended up making a one-handed bank shot from the edge of the yard, sending the kids into a frenzy.

The video capturing the impressive shot has since been shared multiple times on social media.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Latest News

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
This is a side profile of the ATV in question.
Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora
Writer-director James Gunn appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks