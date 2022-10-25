The UPside - Oct. 24, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Stormy Kromer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stormy Kromer started making special caps to help raise funds for the UP Honor Flight in 2017, and when they found out the flights were going to resume this year, after covid delays, they were thrilled to be a part of it again.

Stormy Kromer donated 50% of the purchase price on the special caps to the UP Honor flight.  Stormy Kromer sold 187 caps and donated over $4,500.

Stormy Kromer has a long history of helping the community in a number of ways. For example, during covid, they switched to making face coverings and raised money for the Gogebic Range Health Foundation, as well as Saint Luke’s New Life Center.

For being such an active member in the community and helping U.P. Veterans get to Washington, Stormy Kromer is this week’s UPsider.

