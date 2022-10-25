Slim pickings: DeVooght’s Farm anticipates selling out of pumpkins before Halloween

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the Skandia farm to pick her perfect carving pumpkin
TV6's Tia Trudgeon carves a pumpkin at DeVooght's Farm.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon carves a pumpkin at DeVooght's Farm.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is six days away. If you’re still looking to carve a pumpkin this spooky season, you may want to hurry to the store to grab your gourd.

Olivia DeVooght of DeVooght’s farm says her family grows a wide variety of pumpkins, but there are few left this fall.

Pie pumpkins or "pipsqueak" pumpkins are good pumpkins to use for painting.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon picks out her perfect pumpkin and gets to carving.

Over 2,000 pumpkins were grown from the Devooght farm.

You can find DeVooght’s at DeVooght’s Gas Station or at the Skandia Farmers Market tomorrow from 4:00 to 7:00. It’s the last market of the season and will include trick-or-treating and special Halloween-themed activities for children.

