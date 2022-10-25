Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year

Phil Lynch plays two songs from his latest album he recorded at home, U.P. Love Letter, on Upper Michigan Today episode 147
Phil Lynch plays two original songs from latest album, U.P. Love Letter on Upper Michigan Today.
Phil Lynch plays two original songs from latest album, U.P. Love Letter on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating.

Plus... you can win big bucks in the Powerball lottery or by putting your love of chili on camera.

Early trick-or-treating, Powerball climbs, and a chili commissioner job opening.

Also... retired school teacher Phil Lynch is now making music full-time from his so-called “bedroom studio”.

With the recent release of his second album this year, Lynch stopped by Upper Michigan Today to offer a special deal on his CD.

Phil Lynch went from full-time educator to full-time musician, recently releasing his second album recorded from home.

“Someplace Special” was inspired by a TV6 jingle contest years ago. Lynch didn’t win, but he turned his one-minute tune into a full-length beat.

"Someplace Special" started as a one-minute jingle.

Lynch closes out the show with his titular song “U.P. Love Letter”.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

You can hear more from Phil Lynch and buy his CDs at www.phillynchmusic.com or on Facebook at Phil Lynch Music.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

