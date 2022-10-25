Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
Phil Lynch plays two songs from his latest album he recorded at home, U.P. Love Letter, on Upper Michigan Today episode 147
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating.
Plus... you can win big bucks in the Powerball lottery or by putting your love of chili on camera.
Also... retired school teacher Phil Lynch is now making music full-time from his so-called “bedroom studio”.
With the recent release of his second album this year, Lynch stopped by Upper Michigan Today to offer a special deal on his CD.
“Someplace Special” was inspired by a TV6 jingle contest years ago. Lynch didn’t win, but he turned his one-minute tune into a full-length beat.
Lynch closes out the show with his titular song “U.P. Love Letter”.
You can hear more from Phil Lynch and buy his CDs at www.phillynchmusic.com or on Facebook at Phil Lynch Music.
