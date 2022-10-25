Marquette County Road Commission looking ahead to 2023 projects

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects.

At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year.

Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing, crack sealing and paving.

Work is expected for County Road 571, Randall Drive and County Road 444, the latter of which will mark some of the first repairs done in Turin Township in several years.

“When we look at our current situation, we should be spending over $6.6 million,” Iwanicki said. “Again, there are more projects and more needs than money available.”

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board reviewed a letter from the Marquette Charter Township Board to Michigan Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township).

Earlier this month, the Township Board rejected the Road Commission’s recommendation to follow the Township’s master plan and create a bypass west of the four-way intersection of Commerce Drive, Forestville Road, Wright Street and County Road 492.

In the letter, officials from the Township Board asked McBroom to look into lowering the speed limit in the area.

Road Commission board members had no comment on the letter.

