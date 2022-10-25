Marquette City Commission approves contract for solids handling improvement project

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission approved a contract for a solids handling project during a regular meeting Monday night. The commission unanimously approved the contract with Donahue & Associates for engineering services during the construction project for an amount not-to-exceed $542,200.

The project had been proposed earlier, but bids came in $1.8 million over the estimate and staff decided to delay the project and reapply for State Revolving Funding (SRF). The city successfully secured a state low-interest loan for more than $11.7 million, including a $5.8 million principal forgiveness grant.

“The next step is we have to bid it out again, get commission approval for the project itself, the actual bid, award the bid and then hopefully, we’ll have construction breaking ground this spring,” said Mark O’Neill, Marquette director of municipal utilities.

Members of the City Commission and City Manager Karen Kovacs all praised city staff for their money-saving efforts on this project.

