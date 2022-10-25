Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate in 2019 is underway.

Jason Sadowki is charged with homicide-open murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Jury selection for Sadowski’s jury trial began Monday. The prosecution gave its opening arguments Tuesday and called its first witness to the stand— the Munising City Police officer who was first to the murder scene. The jury also watched his body cam video.

Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019.

A TV6 reporter was in the courtroom Tuesday. We will continue updating this story as the trial progresses.

