Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County

Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court for the second day of his jury trial.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate in 2019 is underway.

Jason Sadowki is charged with homicide-open murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Jury selection for Sadowski’s jury trial began Monday. The prosecution gave its opening arguments Tuesday and called its first witness to the stand— the Munising City Police officer who was first to the murder scene. The jury also watched his body cam video.

Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019.

A TV6 reporter was in the courtroom Tuesday. We will continue updating this story as the trial progresses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Latest News

Police Lights
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Connect Marquette to hold annual professional development conference
Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
UPDATE: Ishpeming men charged with armed robbery bound over to circuit court