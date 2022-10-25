How to keep your pets stress-free around Halloween

Mich. (WLUC) - While many of us enjoy Halloween’s fright, it can be stressful for our pets.

Here are some tips to keep them calm.

One animal advocate group says decorations outside and costumes may startle dogs on walks. Additionally, having many trick-or-treaters come to your door can be alarming.

The Conservation Dogs Collective says you should make sure candy is out of your pet’s reach. You may also consider setting up your pet somewhere quieter in your home during your Halloween fun.

“Especially if you have a puppy or a dog that might be newer to you,” said Laura Holder, Conservation Dogs Collective executive director. “Don’t just assume they’re going to be comfortable walking around or having people ring the doorbell for trick or treating. So, setting them up for success.”

Holder added pet owners should be wary of cats escaping while doors are opened on Halloween. Also, to try to exhaust some of your pet’s energy before night.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.