Higher Love Houghton dispensary celebrates 1 year of business

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton cannabis provider Higher Love celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday.

Higher Love has other branches in Marquette, Crystal Falls, Munising and Ironwood.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving all of the staff in commemoration of the anniversary.

There were sales on products and prizes throughout the store as well as a tent for tie-dying shirts and socks for customers.

There was also beanbag tossing as an additional activity.

Higher Love President Jodi Moore says that the business is looking to aim even higher going forward.

“We’re always trying to improve the products that we sell to our customers,” said Moore. “I know that people in the Houghton area like to have a good quality product for an economical price, so we’ll be improving that. We have some new ideas for that coming up for that that should be exciting.”

Moore says these new ideas are currently being worked on.

“They’re still in development,” continued Moore. “I can’t really reveal anything at this time.”

For more information, check out the Houghton location’s page on Higher Love’s official website here.

