Front brings showers and cooler air

A cold front associated with a system in Ontario is slowly moving across the area with some scattered rain showers. These fizzle out by mid-morning. Then, another moisture surge will bring a final round of rain showers to the eastern counties this afternoon through tomorrow morning. High pressure will move in by the end of the week leading to a drier and warmer trend through the weekend.

Today: Scattered rain showers in the central counties during the morning. Then, afternoon showers in the east. Otherwise, a breezy day with temperatures decreasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Morning showers in the east with a chance of isolated mix showers in the west. Then, cooler with clouds slowly clearing out

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with pleasant conditions

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

