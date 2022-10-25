Front brings showers and cooler air
A cold front associated with a system in Ontario is slowly moving across the area with some scattered rain showers. These fizzle out by mid-morning. Then, another moisture surge will bring a final round of rain showers to the eastern counties this afternoon through tomorrow morning. High pressure will move in by the end of the week leading to a drier and warmer trend through the weekend.
Today: Scattered rain showers in the central counties during the morning. Then, afternoon showers in the east. Otherwise, a breezy day with temperatures decreasing by the afternoon
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Wednesday: Morning showers in the east with a chance of isolated mix showers in the west. Then, cooler with clouds slowly clearing out
>Highs: Low to mid 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with pleasant conditions
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 50s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.