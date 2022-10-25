Front brings showers and cooler air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front associated with a system in Ontario is slowly moving across the area with some scattered rain showers. These fizzle out by mid-morning. Then, another moisture surge will bring a final round of rain showers to the eastern counties this afternoon through tomorrow morning. High pressure will move in by the end of the week leading to a drier and warmer trend through the weekend.

Today: Scattered rain showers in the central counties during the morning. Then, afternoon showers in the east. Otherwise, a breezy day with temperatures decreasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Morning showers in the east with a chance of isolated mix showers in the west. Then, cooler with clouds slowly clearing out

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with pleasant conditions

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Latest News

A series of Great Plains systems bring rounds of rain, few thunderstorms to Upper Michigan...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 10/24/2022
A series of Great Plains systems bring rounds of rain, few thunderstorms to Upper Michigan...
Falling back to rainy autumn weather early this week
windy
Windy day with some showers
Conditions you can expect for the upcoming week
Sunny skies cap off weekend with rain Monday