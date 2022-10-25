Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day

Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One club in Marquette County is looking forward to some winter weather.

The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is getting ready to celebrate National Snowmobile Day this Saturday.

The club is hosting an event at its building off of M-35. It will have antique snowmobiles, games and crafts for kids, informational stations and snowmobile dealers on site. The club’s president says members are trying to make it a fun and educational event.

“It’s going to be a family event, we’re going to have some games and stuff for the kids, some stations for them also to try and teach them a little something about snowmobiles, we’re going to have free popcorn available so, come on down and I’m sure we’ll have a good time,” said Lyn Gorsuch, Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club president.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 27. It is free to attend.

