Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora

AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below.

This is a front photo of the four-wheeler in question. (WLUC)

The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.

The ATV is a 2001 Polaris Trail Boss and was spray-painted red within the last couple of days.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says tips may remain anonymous.

Below is a photo of what the four-wheeler may have looked like before it was painted.

This is what the ATV may have looked like before it was spray-painted. (WLUC)

