COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter.

The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.

“Every weekday we give those shots, and it has been pretty steady. We are probably giving about 40 to 50 shots a day,” Roell said.

The CDC reports that 93% of adults 65 and older have completed their initial vaccine series. However, less than half have gotten their second booster shot.

Roell said those getting the newest COVID-19 vaccine have been consistent with the previous ones.

“These are people who have been very compliant with getting the boosters all along. Rarely do we see somebody in here for their first time to begin a COVID series, Roell said.

A spokesperson for CVS said demand for the COVID-19 booster shot has been increasing as winter approaches. President Biden received his vaccine Tuesday.

“We still have hundreds of people dying each day from COVID-19 in this country, hundreds. That number is likely to rise this winter,” Biden said.

Since Sept. 15, The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) reports nine deaths in Dickinson and Iron Counties from COVID-19.

Roell said those enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid can get up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests a month when they come in for their booster shot.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.