Connect Marquette to hold annual professional development conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette will be starting conversations about mental health and diversity in the workplace this Friday.

President Krystina Gwinn said participants and staff are looking forward to the annual conference.

“Our overall theme is resilience at home and in the workplace, this provides a professional opportunity for those local here in Marquette and throughout the UP,” Gwinn said.

Connect Marquette is a membership-based group focused on networking and community engagement. However, non-members are welcome to attend Friday.

“The cost is $100 for members, $125 for nonmembers and we are running an NMU student special for $25,” Gwinn said.

Conference Chair Katherine Helppi said awareness of diversity is important in the workplace.

“In this area, we think we have a population that is mostly Caucasian, so we don’t think about diversity much, but diversity isn’t always about the color of our skin,” Helppi said.

Helppi said diversity includes anything from personal beliefs to work backgrounds, she hopes the event will help educate professionals about work environments seen in larger cities.

“A little bit more open-minded and a little more inclusive. Hopefully, everyone will go back to home to work and say I learned something really great today,” Helppi said.

Keynote speaker Rob Lion will be talking about mental health practices and promoting work-life balance.

“What I aim to do is to demystify leadership processes by developing models and framework that will help people connect with others,” Lion said.

