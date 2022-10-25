Cleveland-Cliffs announces third-quarter 2022 earnings

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced its third-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday morning.

Revenues were down slightly to $5.7 billion compared to $6 billion last year, but net income dropped significantly to $165 million compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ chairman, president, and CEO says input costs and maintenance projects impacted these figures.

“Our third-quarter results were affected by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods,” said Goncalves. “Now that all major projects have been concluded and production levels are back to normal, we expect costs to decline meaningfully, into the 4th quarter and further into 2023.”

The CEO added that the most important event of the quarter was the ratification of new four-year labor contracts with United Steelworkers Members, including those at the Tilden Mine.

