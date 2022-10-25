Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips

A Chocolay senior enjoys a game of cards with his friends
A Chocolay senior enjoys a game of cards with his friends(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road.

The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.

Besides road trips, the Chocolay Senior Center offers a place for Chocolay seniors to enjoy social time.

“You see card games erupt,” said Bob Mercure, Chocolay Senior Center activities coordinator. “Some people take a table and start putting together puzzles. They play games. We do have a Wii program that people can go bowling on or play golf and so on. That’s all here. It’s really initiated by the people that come and what they would like to do to help while away the winter months.”

Seniors in Chocolay township can RSVP for the road trip in November by contacting the township office at 906-249-1448. They can also drop into the Chocolay Senior Center in the Chocolay Township Hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Its calendar can be accessed here.

