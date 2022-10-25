4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette

A chance to connect with the community through spooky experiments
Sponsored by Great Start Collaborative-Marquette and Marquette County 4-H.
Sponsored by Great Start Collaborative-Marquette and Marquette County 4-H.(MSU Extension)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old.

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature some "make and take" activities, including glow in the dark slime.

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette.

The event is on October 25 and will go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
Courtesy: Anew Climate, LLC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
Courtesy: Scott Wendt
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down

Latest News

Central fire
Historic building near Central Mine Church burns down
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day
AAA Launches ‘Move Over for Me’ Campaign to protect all drivers on the roadside
showers
Front brings showers and cooler air