4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette
A chance to connect with the community through spooky experiments
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?
Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old.
Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette.
The event is on October 25 and will go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
