4-H Spooky Science Family Fun Night returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready to unleash your inner mad scientist?

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature experiments for kids ranging from 0 to 19 years old.

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will feature some "make and take" activities, including glow in the dark slime.

Spooky Science Family Fun Night will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette.

The event is on October 25 and will go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

