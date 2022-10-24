‘You need to be seen,’: Toys for Tots drive honors Neo Wilson

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Toys for Tots drive in Skandia is more than just helping families in need.

The Wilsons’ lost their son, Neo, in July to a rare heart disease. Now, they are giving back to families in need for the upcoming holidays.

The couple held a Toys for Tots drive at their farm. Families brought a toy and could then ride the train for free.

“[Neo] would say hello to pretty much everybody because he said it doesn’t matter who we are, you need to be seen. We’re just trying to help people be seen, especially at Christmas,” said Paul Wilson, Neo’s father.

The train is known as the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway and Neo is buried in front of the tracks.

