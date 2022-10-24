Windy day with some showers

A slow-moving area of low pressure in North Dakota will lift northeast into Ontario. Scattered showers will move through the area today with conditions becoming windy as that system continues to move north. Wind Advisories are in effect for counties near Lake Superior as gusts will push 45mph. Then, a cold front moves in tonight with the second round of scattered showers, which will slowly track east tomorrow. Once this clears Wednesday will be a little cooler. High pressure will move by the end of the weekend keeping conditions dry through the weekend.

Today: Morning scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. Otherwise, windy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to 70° west, low to mid-60s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures falling during the day

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 50s

