Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.

Upper Iowa responded less than ten minutes later, but NMU quickly got the two-goal lead back off the foot of Tommaso Lami. Each team would score a penalty kick goal in the second half as NMU picked up the big 4-2 road win.

“Great performance and result to round out a massive weekend for our program,” Coach Alex Fatovic commented after the match. “The six points, the 8 goals, and confidence are all very important, but the type and quality of goals we scored were truly top-class. We still need to tighten some things up in the back for playoff time, but we now know we control our ability to host the quarterfinals next Sunday with a win at UW Parkside. It won’t be easy, but no doubt these guys will be up for it.

NMU is now 5-6-4 overall and has climbed back to .500 in the GLIAC at 4-4-3. The Wildcats conclude the regular season at Parkside on Wednesday ahead of the GLIAC Tournament starting next Sunday, October 30. With a win at Parkside, NMU is set to be home to open the playoffs.

In the opening minute, the Peacocks nearly found the net off a set piece, but after the ball bounced around in front of the net, it was cleared out by the NMU defense. Coming back the other way a couple of minutes later, a shot by Cian Tunney was blocked by a sliding defender in the box as each side had a great chance to score early on. Quinn Putt go the first tally in the 17th minute, as he got a touch inside the box for the goal. Tommaso Lami got the assist. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann kept the pressure going for the Green and Gold with a cutback goal from the top of the box as NMU jumped ahead by two. Upper Iowa responded off a corner in the 25th minute from Frider Blunck. The offense continued to surge for the Wildcats, as this time freshman Tommaso Lami got NMU back up a pair in the 29th minute with his team-leading seventh goal.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued to apply their pressure in the attacking third while limiting the chances for the Peacocks breaking out the other way. In the 72nd minute, Tommaso Lami scored on a penalty kick to push the lead to 4-1. Not long after, the Peacocks got a penalty kick of their own and converted to pull back within a pair with a dozen minutes to go. Despite some late enforcement from the Peacocks, the Wildcats hung on for the 4-2 victory.

The Wildcats will finish off the regular season on Wednesday, October 26 as they travel to Parkside for a 1 p.m. matchup.

